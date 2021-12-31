In our year-end review we could not miss a special mention to the salons, the common areas of the house in which we spend so much time as a family, and more in pandemic years such as 2021. We have passed our room to examination by reviewing five things that the living room should have to make it look nice and cozy and we have been inspired at deco event most important of the year, Casa Decor 2021, with the La Redoute space: a practical and liveable 20-square-meter living room that had a dining room and space for teleworking.

We have paid special attention to stylish and affordable sofa beds that allow us to greater versatility for space and help us to be hospitable to our friends and family and we have also turned to something that worries us a lot, the small rooms and the minis (and pretty) sofas from Amazon, Made or La Redoute.

There have been many articles that we have published throughout this year focused on the living room, some dedicated to furniture in general, but also to launches of some of the leading deco firms, to textile complements and other accessories, to ideas and 2021 trends to decorate in the living room, etc. So let’s go in parts …

Furniture

When we think of living room furniture, the first word that comes to mind is sofa, but it is not the only piece of furniture necessary for a comfortable and practical living room, also coffee or side tables, in addition to storage furniture, they help us to form the perfect set.

Trademarks

Many have been the brands that have had special launches of furniture or collections for the living room: Zara Home, Maisons du Monde, Ikea, El Corte Inglés, Westwing or Roche Bobois These are just some of them and, as is logical, the images of their presentation environments throughout the year have created a trend.

Textile complements and other accessories

Covers and cushions are among the basic add-ons to do more warm and welcoming any room, but there are other elements to consider such as candles or lamps, in addition to other decorations.

Trends and ideas

Finally we have seen tricks for the order or for save space in small rooms, to decorate living rooms in a simple but also luxurious way, for the budgets tighter and for those who do not have to look at price … The important thing is to have options that adapt to the tastes and needs of each family.

