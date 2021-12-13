Just as Phasmophobia signed up to celebrate Halloween with a very special update, now it has wanted to repeat the play taking advantage of the arrival of Christmas. This has led Kinetic Games to prepare a series of new additions related to these dates and many other novelties that are already available to all players.

Among them is the possibility of crossing in games with a new type of ghost that will be disguised as Santa ClausBut don’t be fooled by his costume because it will still be just as creepy as all the others. In addition to this, other ghosts have received new abilities and as many adjustments to make them more consistent with their descriptions.

Something that will also be possible to locate in the scenarios are six types of cursed objects. Among them will be a voodoo doll, a music box, a tarot deck, a mirror, an invocation circle and the ouija board has also been included within this group. In principle, all of them will help to obtain data from ghosts, although their use can also have negative and more dangerous effects.

The free update is accompanied by many other changes in the scenarios, in the ghosts and also a good handful of settings to improve the overall experience, so all you have to do is click here to see what has been included in the game recently.