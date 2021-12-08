Google Releases Annual Search Roundup, “The Year In Search 2021”, and although it is a fact that the pandemic remains present in our lives and among trends, this year, in addition to issues related to Covid-19 and vaccination, people also spent a good part of their time on the internet to search for mental and emotional health, climate change and sustainability, cryptocurrencies, sports and entertainment, where highlights the south korean series Squid Game, or The Squid Game, as one of the main trends of the year.

In international trends, searches on Afghanistan, after the country was taken over by the Taliban, making it the main trending news of the year.

On the other hand, everything indicates that people are increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT), since this year searches on both topics increased notably, and especially, people around the world showed interest in Dogecoin and the price of Ethereum.

In the entertainment arena, Marvel movies dominate the international list, with Eternals at the top of searches, followed by Black widow, while Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings ranks fourth; and the top 5 is completed with Dune and Red Notice, from Netflix.

As far as the series is concerned, Squid Game captured the attention of people around the world and is at the top of the top 5, where it is followed Bridgerton, WandaVision, Cobra Kai and Loki.

In the field of video games, global trends include the titles: PopCat, FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6, Madden NFL 22 and Metroid Dread.

The Tokyo Olympics caused an increase in searches on sports topics and athletes, among which stands out Simone bilesNot only because of his outstanding career, but because of his decision to withdraw from various competitions in order to take care of his mental health.

And is that Mental and emotional health are issues that have gained great relevance during the pandemic, and especially this year. Proof of this is that searches on how to take care of mental health, affirmations and body positivity they were done more times than ever.

Another aspect that has gained relevance is relationships. This year, searches for “soulmate” reached an all-time record in the world, while searches for “Questions to meet someone” increased for the second year in a row globally.

Google searches are also an example of how the way of living has changed, because, in 2021, searches for how to start a business outnumbered those for how to find a job; while searches for how to move in with plants outperformed how to move in with children and pets.

In addition, people are becoming more and more aware of the importance of caring for the planet; the whole world searched “Impact of climate change” more than ever in 2021, and the search for “Sustainability” reached an all-time record in the world this year.

As a curiosity, The searches for dishes are led by tacos de birria, followed by nasi goreng (rice dish typical of Indonesian and Malay cuisine), pasta feta (pasta with tomato and feta cheese), charcuterie boards and the Japanese dishes Teriyaki Amberjack, Shōgayaki and Tonjiru.

Search trends in Mexico

In Mexico, among the general trends, the issues of prevention against Covid-19, just like him vaccination process and the obtaining the certificate. “Covid Mexico vaccine” It was the hottest health-related topic in the country at the beginning of the year, while the search for vaccines reached its highest level during July.

Here, a curious fact is that the term “What is prostration” ranked second among the “What is …!?” trends, as its searches skyrocketed when the vaccination registry for 18-29 year olds was opened, because in the registry format wonders if the person is in a state of prostration and many of the young people did not know the meaning of the word.

In addition, June 6 Federal and Local Elections they are located in the fourth place of the most wanted of the year. The list also shows the Blue Cross, the Olympic medal table and learn at home. And highlights include the Puebla sinkhole, the Formula 1, the separation of Daft punk, the September 7 earthquake and the metro line 12, for the terrible accident that happened in her.

Other prominent search trends in Mexico:

Most Wanted Movies in Mexico

Eternals

Godzilla vs Kong

Venom

Black widow

Cruella

Fast and furious 9

Spider man no way home

The Conjuring 3

Halloween Kills

Space jam

Most wanted TV shows and series in Mexico

The Squid Game

Wandavision

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

The soulless

Sex education

Loki

Who killed sara

Kakegurui

True beauty

Most wanted gadgets in Mexico

iPhone 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Huawei Nova 8

Little X3 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Samsung S21

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Moto G20

Most Wanted Games and Apps in Mexico

Among us

Sausage man

Friday night funky

Mortal Kombat

Brainly

Tap Tap

Fortnite tracker

Minecraft

Forza Horizon 5

Gartic Phone