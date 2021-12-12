It has an aluminum wheel that offers greater control and a slim and elegant design that will look good in any setup. Also, curiously it works just as well on Windows as it does on macOS. Suck on that one, Apple.

Apple Magic Mouse: best for Mac

MacOS is, probably, the best operating system focused on productivity and the good fault of it is his tactile gestures. With them it is very easy to move between desktops, zoom to a photo, scroll or display the application menu.

And all this is what the Magic mouse 2. The version most optimized for use in the operating system of Manzana It has a great design, precision touch surface and excellent autonomy. Its only downside is that if you run out of battery you will have to stop, because its charging port is on the back.

Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse: the best design

Next on the list is the wireless mouse which, in our humble opinion, has the best design in the entire market. Its about Surface Arc Mouse, a piece designed so that you can store it anywhere, which folds to become a great peripheral.

It has two buttons and is available in various colors that combine perfectly with the rest of the tablets and laptops of Surface. An option that may not be the most complete, but that meets perfectly for most users, especially in portability.

Razer Atheris: thinking about productivity

When we talk about video game, Razer It is one of the first brands that come to mind. But if you are looking for gaming mice, we already have a specific article talking about this topic.

Here we will focus on the features that this manufacturer offers more designed for the productivity, As the Atheris. A mouse that offers 350 hours of use Powered by two AA batteries, 7,200 DPI optical sensor for use on any surface, and 2.4 GHz dongle connection to eliminate latency.

Logitech M590: small and quiet

Another major manufacturer of peripherals in general, and of wireless mice in particular, it is Logitech. And with his M590 has given a new twist to the design, with a small device for use everywhere.

And it is that this mouse focuses on silence, which makes it suitable for libraries or study environments. It has a most ergonomic way to take care of your wrist and five configurable buttons to get the most out of your computer or tablet.

Razer Viper Ultimate: the most awarded

If you want to know why the Razer Viper Ultimate It’s one of the most awarded mice (and sold) in the world, you just have to take a look at its characteristics. It has wireless technology Razer Hyperspeed, eight programmable buttons, battery with 70 hours of autonomy, optical sensor up to 3,200 DPI …

But the best thing is the reliability it offers to the touch and the precision with which it moves. A peripheral that incorporates some of the best gaming features and brings them to the world of wireless mice.

Corsair Katar Pro: basic gaming

Corsair has done a great job with the Qatar Pro. A wireless mouse thought for him gaming, which saves by replacing the battery with a space for two AA batteries, so you can enjoy all its quality at a very affordable price.

In its favor, it has a 10,000 DPI optical sensor that allows it to function smoothly in any situation, six programmable buttons and a dongle to eliminate latency when you need extra precision.

Logitech Pebble M350: the most portable

If you prefer a light option and portable that you can take everywhere, the Logitech Pebble M350 it is one of the best. East wireless mouse It is available in five colors and has a very minimalist design.

Two buttons and a silent scroll wheel will probably be more than enough for most users. It has a 1,000 DPI optical sensor, bluetooth connection and works just as well on Mac as it does on PC.

MSI Clutch GM41: for casual gamers

In this article on wireless mice there is also some room for more casual gamers. Because the MSI Clutch GM41 incorporates all the good work of this manufacturer in a peripheral for all audiences.

In other words, with this mouse you can enjoy occasional games while increasing your productivity in your daily tasks. For this, it offers a battery with 80 hours of autonomy, a configurable optical sensor of up to 6,400 DPI and a very light weight. Oh and it’s optimized for use with Windows.

Logitech MX Master 3: Step to Master

The MX Master 3 from Logitech is he more complete wireless mouse of the list. This device has a renewed aluminum wheel with electromagnetic technology MagSpeed, autonomy of up to 70 days, recharging by USB type C and seven configurable buttons.

In addition, it has Logitech technology that will allow you to connect it simultaneously to up to three devices to switch from one to another with the press of a small button. And if that were not enough, it has a Ergonomic design and side scroll bar. Look no further, this is the best wireless mouse From the market.

Say goodbye to cables

We could say, without fear of being wrong, that the wireless mice they are almost a standard within the world of personal computing. Their optimized batteries, their functionalities and the ease of connection make them one of the favorite alternatives of many users.

However, as we have mentioned, some models may have some latency, so if you are a professional gamer, the best thing will always be to bet on wired devices or, failing that, mice that are connected by dongle.

For the rest of the users, wireless mice they are an excellent option for all kinds of uses. In particular, we recommend the Surface Arc for his design, the Magic mouse If you want to get the most out of the touch gestures of your Mac and the Logitech MX Master 3 to take your productivity to the next level.