Lunches and dinners are coming, family reunions and meetings with friends inside and outside the home. Moments of great enjoyment that, if they are at home, also come with a lot of work (you have to cook and wash an indecent number of plates, cutlery and glasses).

If we are to do it by hand -because we have no choice or because we want to give a hand to the dishwasher– We need a fundamental element: the wringer. At Amazon we have listed five practical and even beautiful models, so that they do not affect the decoration of our kitchen:





The first of our options is ideal for kitchens that take more care of details, it is about this folding drainer with two levels made of bamboo. The natural finish that bamboo gives it fits perfectly with a neutral decoration or even vintage.

In addition, it is very practical because we can fold it and store it anywhere taking up the minimum space. We find it for sale on Amazon -where it has a black recommendation label and an average rating of 4.3 stars- for 24.80 euros.

If we want take up minimal space on the counter and incidentally protect it from deterioration by water, this drainer with a raised structure to be placed above the sink is perfect.

It is a design in matte black stainless steel (super elegant) with a wide variety of hooks for pans or utensils, a hollow for cutlery, slots for plates and a very complete tray for glasses. The installation according to the manufacturer itself is uncomplicated and we found it for 69.99 euros.

Smaller but no less practical, is this drainer with grid and removable tray that prevents water from dripping on the countertop. The tray has drawers for cutlery, bars for plates, hollow for cups and even hanger for crystal glasses (something to be appreciated considering how delicate these are.

It is made of a combination of stainless steel and PVC. We have it available on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars among more than 700 buyers- for 29.95 euros.

Also in stainless steel we have this cute and complete drainer with two levels: an upper one for dishes and a lower one with a drawer for cutlery, a base for glasses, cups or mugs as well as a tray for soap and scourer.

The lower tray is removable to be able to remove excess water without it falling on the countertop. The total measurements of this drainer are 40 x 33 x 11 centimeters. We can find it on Amazon on sale – just click under the price – for 39.90 34.90 euros.

Last but not least, we have this extendable dish drainer, to expand or reduce depending on our needs. A drainer with aluminum glass, cutlery or plate holder.

In addition, the minimalist design that combines whites with grays combines quite well with any type of decoration. We have it on Amazon available from 49.95 euros (yes, the price may vary depending on the color and size we choose).

The most popular broom vacuum cleaner: The Cecotec Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex is a 3-in-1 broom vacuum cleaner with more than 3600 ratings and an average rating of 4 stars. We have it today for 169 139 euros.

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 49.99 euros.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

