The most powerful passports in the world

Currently, there are some passports that give their holders more freedom than others when it comes to traveling, although there are those who still do not know it.

According to a recent ranking by the consulting firm Henley & PartnersJapan has been named, once again, the country with the most powerful passport in the world.

To develop this ranking, Henley & Partners focuses on the number of destinations that its holders can access without a prior visa.

In this way, in its last list, Japan and Singapore are the ones that lead the ranking, both occupying the first place globally; Holders of each of these two passports have the possibility of traveling to a total of 192 countries without the need for a visa.

On the other hand, in the second position we can see Germany and South Korea, whose passports offer their users or holders the possibility of traveling to a total of 190 countries.

Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Finland share third place on Henley & Partners’ list, countries in which passport holders can travel to 189 destinations without the need for a visa.

Now, with respect to Latin America, Chile is the country in the region that has the most powerful passport, a country that offers travelers the possibility of visiting 174 countries without the need for a visa.