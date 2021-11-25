It seems that Black Friday is here, at least in a large number of stores, but with nuances, since websites such as El Corte Inglés or H&M advance discounts for only more loyal customers.

And today we want to take advantage of this situation to renew something of daily use that however sometimes we neglect: the pajamas. A garment that is usually a gift helped in Christmas and that now that the holidays are approaching with the getaways, the return home or the pertinent visits, it is convenient to renew.

We focus, yes, on the most interesting Black Friday offers for girls with non-normative size (or large size) and we select the most palatable sleeping outfits from the November offers in code plus size:

The English Court

At El Corte Inglés we have a 25% discount on a large selection of products from all your departmentsYes, as long as we make the payment for our purchase with the department store card (we will tell you everything in detail here).

In the plus size section, we find a variety of timeless, elegant pajamas and tasty fabrics such as knitwear. These are some of our signature favorites plus size Couchel:





Plain pajamas in light pink from Couchel available up to size 60 for 69.99 55.99 euros.

Couchel women’s pajamas with long pants





In dark brown with lace trim on the neckline we have this Couchel pajamas up to size 60 by 65.99 52.79 euros.

Couchel Lace Trim Pajamas





Another pajama from Couchel’s hand is this oversized cut and floral print by 59.99 47.99 euros.

Couchel Plus Size Stripe Full Pajamas For Women





With a classic striped print and a shirt cut with a masculine silhouette, we have these Couchel pajamas for 69.99 55.99 euros.

Couchel Striped Plus Size Women’s Full Pajamas

H&M

Today H&M also begins its Black Friday, rewarding its members with a 20% exclusive discount. To benefit from it, you just have to subscribe to the H&M club for free.

Regarding the selection of sleepwear, in this case we select more casual and cheaper pajamas than previous ones, with polka dot prints or the classic tartan (very appropriate for Christmas). These are our favorites:





With red and white polka dot print we have this soft knit pajamas with round neck available up to size 4XL by 24.99 19.99 euros.

Soft cotton jersey pajamas.





One of the most Christmas options is this men’s flannel style pajamas, with a shirt and wide trousers in a red checkered pattern by 34.99 27.99 euros.





These pajamas with shirt and wide trousers have a super romantic star print, it is made of a cotton blend and we have it available up to size 4XL for 29.99 23.99 euros.

Asos

In Asos we already find a great variety of discounted garments, but also, applying the code: SUPERSALE Before finalizing our order we get an extra discount of 25%.

Regarding the variety of pajamas in code curve, It is not as wide as the web has accustomed us -at least its models if they are plus size- and these are some of the most interesting:





In long sleeves and with a masculine style with a shirt top, we have these printed pajamas in green and mauve tones for only 37.99 26.55 19.91 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve long sleeve shirt and pants pajama in green and purple in tropical print





Plaids are one of the most recurring patterns in winter and these in pastel tones are super sweet, so they contrast very well with the shirt silhouette of these pajamas. 37.99 26.55 19.91 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve pajama set with check long sleeve shirt and modal pants in multi





In a festive and very glam key we have these satin pajamas in white with feathers on the sleeves and pants (yes, removable to sleep comfortably). We found it by 48.99 38.99 29.24 euros.

Night Plus White Satin Pajamas With Faux Feather Detachable Trim





More offers?

