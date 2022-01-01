Throughout 2021 at Decoesfera we dedicate several articles each week to the inspiration for bedroom décor and, in particular, double rooms. The idea is to have a beautiful bedroom and, at the same time, sustainable) and that is why we have seen expert tips to dress the bed as if it were a magazine or ideas to renovate the bedroom for very little: dressers, headboards and tricks so that it remains of cinema.

We have found inspiration for bedroom decoration in deco events that the pandemic allowed to celebrate, as in Casa Decor 2021 with natural materials and well-being. We have also paid special attention to cleaning the bedroom and in particular one of the aspects that aroused the most interest was how often you have to wash the sheets and why, in addition to the list of 18 things that you should throw away yes or yes to the time to clean the bedroom …

But what is published is so much that we will go by parts recalling some of the novelties for bedrooms that featured brands, 2021 trends, themes on quilts and bedding, mattresses and pillows or inspiring before and after.

Furniture, brands, inspiration and trends

During the year we have seen proposals for bedroom of many of the large deco firms such as IKEA, El Corte Inglés, Leroy Merlin, Zara Home, Kenay Home, Maisons du Monde and we have analyzed not only Beds, but foot-bed benches, bedside tables, dressers and, in general, all the necessary furniture to make up a dream bedroom.

Duvets, bedding and other accessories

In the bedroom, as important as the furniture is textile accessories and the latter are renewed much more frequently. That is why we have dedicated space and time to analyze and discuss them throughout 2021, paying special attention to sheets, duvet covers, quilts, bedspreads and also the blankets, the curtains and even the rugs. There are different style options and seasonality must be taken into account because winter textiles are not the same as what we will want in our room for the summer.

Small bedrooms

One issue that worries a lot is the available space, that is why throughout 2021 we have paid special attention to small bedrooms. Analyzing tricks to make smaller rooms cozy and functional and even appear larger than or than they really are. Both in furniture and accessories, we find ingenious solutions in this regard.

Mattresses and pillows

Needless to say mattresses and pillows are essential in the room, because they are the ones that will guarantee us a good rest if we make the right choice and keep them in good condition. That is why we have reviewed in 2021 the key aspects to take into account when deciding on one model or another and some of those that are usually the best options as a general rule.

Before and after

Finally, the COVID 19 pandemic has made us spend a lot of time at home also in 2021 and has motivated us to encourage ourselves more to do reforms and changes at home to improve your appearance and, above all, your comfort. That is why we have looked for inspiration in many “before and after” published on the net in which we can see how old, dated and even abandoned bedrooms they become charming, cozy and totally renovated rooms.

