This is the top 10 of the most downloaded applications in the world in 2021, ranking for iOS and Android.

App installs have remained virtually flat in 2021, compared to 2020. Downloads on the App Store and Google Play reached 143.6 billion in 2021, for the 142,900 million of 2020, an increase of just 0.5%. Interestingly, Apple made less money than in 2020 in terms of revenue from applications.

The study has elaborated it Sensor Tower, What are they specialists in the analysis of the mobile applications market. We have 3 different rankings: a global one in which the results from the App Store and Google Play are combined, and others from each of the iOS and Android app stores.

Top 10 most downloaded mobile apps of 2021

In the global ranking of downloads we have a combined list of the App Store and Google Play. Here the downloads from both app stores are added for iOS and Android. This is the list of the 10 most downloaded mobile apps:

TikTok Facebook Instagram WhatsApp Messenger Telegram Snapchat Zoom CapCut Spotify

Top 10 most downloaded iPhone apps of 2021

If we are left alone with the Most downloaded apps in the iPhone App Store, the list changes slightly, with apps like Google Maps or Gmail, which are installed by default on Android.

TikTok Youtube WhatsApp Instagram Facebook Zoom Google maps Messenger CapCut Gmail

Top 10 most downloaded Android apps of 2021

As we see in Android, social networks take the top of the most downloaded apps, with the curious inclusion of WhatsApp Business, the company’s business app.

Facebook Instagram TikTok WhatsApp Messenger Telegram Snapchat Zoom WhatsApp Business CapCut

So far the list of most downloaded apps of 2021, it is more than likely that you have almost all of them installed on your devices. Social networks are the most downloaded applications year after year, although it is interesting that the order is different on iOS and Android.

