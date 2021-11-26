The price of this equipment has dropped by 27% during Black Friday, so you can save no less than 300 Euros on your purchase, and it is an excellent opportunity to have a fairly cheap gaming laptop.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0040ns

If you are looking for a somewhat slimmer and lighter gaming laptop, this HP model is going to enchant you. It stands out for its 16.1-inch screen (compared to the usual 15.4) with Full HD resolution, powered by a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, ideal for games at this resolution. The hardware is completed with an Intel Core i7-10870H processor, 8 GB of RAM (expandable) and a 512 GB SSD.

This laptop has a 15% discount on Black Friday, thanks to which you can save 151 Euros on your purchase.

Alienware M15 R6

Alienware is Dell’s brand geared towards high-performance gaming, and now you can get a real Alienware laptop at a reduced price. This model has an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1 TB capacity NVMe SSD, but the most interesting thing is its dedicated graphics card, a GeForce RTX 3060, which powers its 15.6 screen. inches with Full HD resolution and no less than 240 Hz refresh rate.

Thanks to the laptop deals on Black Friday, you can now buy this device and save 21%, which corresponds to 500 Euros less.

Razer Blade 15 Base model

Razer boasts that its gaming laptops offer extraordinary performance with a slim, light and very thin design. In this laptop that we have today on offer we find an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU along with 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of NVMe SSD and an impressive dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. Its screen also stands out, as it is 15.6 inches with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) with a refresh rate of 165 Hz.

Today you can save 13% on the purchase of this laptop, which does not seem like much but will actually allow you to save 301 Euros on your purchase.

LG Gram 14Z90P

LG’s Gram range of laptops is designed for maximum portability, so if instead of a gaming laptop you are looking for a device to work with that is thin, light and with a great battery life, this model interests you. It has an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, along with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of NVMe SSD, using in this case the integrated Intel Iris Xe Max graphics.

In this case we are facing an offer, because you can find it with a 38% discount and save 600 Euros on your purchase.

HP Chromebook 14b-na0004ns

If what you were looking for was a Chromebook, we also have offers for you. This HP model has a 14-inch Full HD screen powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250C processor (with integrated Radeon graphics), 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB SSD, more than enough for Chrome OS to “fly ».

Now you can save 101 Euros on your purchase, as your discount is 20%.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook

If what you want is a Chromebook but something more versatile (and equally cheap), this Lenovo model is a convertible Chromebook, with an 11.6-inch touch screen and hinges that make it a 2 in 1. It is equipped with a Intel Celeron N4020, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, and Intel UHD Graphics 600 integrated graphics.

During Black Friday you can save 120 Euros on the purchase of this equipment, since it has a 27% discount.