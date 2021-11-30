To be a health professional requires extensive academic training. It is the most extensive that exists for all the knowledge that must be acquired. But regardless of the preparation and care there will always be a probability of making a mistake or mistake. That is why the university warns of the consequences that malpractice can generate. But although anyone is exposed, there are some medical specialties more in demand for negligence than others.

Experiences that affect medical prestige

It is well known that nobody wants to live this type of experience, although it is a reality that at any time they can be presented. To date, it is estimated that nine out of 10 doctors will go through this problem at least once in their career. While not all incidents are the same because while some can be solved instantly with the help of collaborators, others do become serious. Regardless of the case, any event of this type affects your history and prestige.

Even if you are a dedicated and detailed doctor, you will always be exposed. In fact, sometimes the failure is not necessarily the fault of the doctors but of their environment. Many times patients are reckless or hide information during the interrogation that affects the development of the consultation.

Another aspect that must be taken into account is the work style to which medical personnel are subjected. From the student stage they are forced to carry out days of more than 24 continuous hours. When a person is tired, their performance is lower and the chances of making mistakes increase.

Now, something you should always remember is that in our country the National Medical Arbitration Commission (Conamed) is the body that manages the entire legal process related to any type of medical negligence. It is the one that leads the entire process of legal claims and is responsible for analyzing each case. In the end, he must determine if there really is a crime that should be punished and punish the doctor if he is found guilty.

Where are the lawsuits most frequent?

As part of the public information, Conamed released the results of the institutional statistics for 2020. Based on the above, the following are the most demanded medical specialties for negligence in the country.

General Surgery. Internal Medicine. Obstetrics. Traumatology. Gynecology. Neonatology. Plastic and aesthetic surgery.

In turn, it is important to specify that it is only about the complaints filed. For the same reason, it does not mean that all the cases have been classified as medical negligence or that the health personnel were responsible. From previous experiences, it has been observed that on several occasions it is concluded that the error is the patient’s due to not following the indications adequately.