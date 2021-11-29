The beautiful Isabel, better known as’luxlocosplay‘has created a special cosplay for all Marvel fans who are looking forward to the arrival of the new installment of Spider-man. The girl has shared a cosplay inspired by the beautiful Spider-gwen, which we will not be able to see very soon in the MCU (thanks Andrew). The cosplay is perfect, we could say that Isabel is the ideal girl for the role of Gwen.

Inside of the spider-man multiverse There are some important characters that give a very special touch to the well-known Marvel series, among these characters we can find Spider-gwen, the girl who, had she not died in one of the movies of Spider-man (thanks Andrew, once again). The fact is that the girls have used Spider-gwen to create great cosplay, one of them is Isabel.

What do you think of this cosplay from Isabel, I recommend you go through Isabel’s Instagram and give her a little love, her work with the cosplay She is beautiful, the girl deserves a little more recognition, go give her love, something within her Instagram that you might like.