Plastic surgery is a surgical procedure performed by specialists with the intention that the patient can improve their appearance from said intervention.

A growing industry

This practice is gaining popularity every year, with nearly 18 million surgical procedures performed annually in the United States. However, women are no longer the only people to undergo cosmetic surgery. Men are contributing to the boom in procedures.

The International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, with the participation of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery. He recently made his third annual Global Study of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures to get a global perspective on trends in plastic surgery.

According to the results, a The 10 most common plastic surgery procedures worldwide are listed below.

And the most common non-surgical cosmetic procedures?

As we saw, the most common cosmetic surgical procedures around the world include breast augmentation, liposuction, and eyelid surgery.

On the other hand, the most common non-surgical cosmetic procedures are botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and hair removal.

The popularity and accessibility of cosmetic procedures can vary greatly from country to country.

Who has cosmetic procedures?

Countries with the highest number of cosmetic procedures overall include United States, Brazil, Japan and Mexico. But, non-surgical cosmetic procedures are more common in the US.

* While surgical procedures are more common in Brazil.

The stigma of plastic surgery is disappearing …

However, in 2019, both the US and Brazil had nearly 1.5 million cosmetic surgical procedures. Therefore, it is not surprising that the United States and Brazil are also the countries with the largest number of plastic surgeons in the world.

“Because people are starting to talk openly about it, we’ve seen the last two decades increasing demand for plastic surgery,” says Dr. Malcolm Roth, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. “People are realizing that it is more common than most people think and there does not have to be a stigma around it.”

Plastic surgery in Mexico

The latest study by the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) has shown that Plastic Surgery is highly requested in Mexico. In addition, it positions our country in third place worldwide of the countries with more attendance to a plastic surgery or aesthetic procedure.

According to the information published by the ISAPS, the five cosmetic surgeries with surgical interventions that Mexicans perform the most are:

Liposuction: surgical procedure in which excess body fat is removed. The most affected areas are: abdomen, buttocks, hips, chin, neck and cheeks. Breast enlargement: for this plastic surgery breast implants are used as fat grafts in order to increase the size of the breasts, alter their texture and / or change their shape. Rhinoplasty: intervention commonly used to make cosmetic changes in the patient’s nose, solving problems such as deviations in the septum, protruding bone and malformations. Eyelid surgery: This surgical technique seeks to correct the appearance of aging due to excess skin, fat, and muscles on the upper and lower eyelids. Abdominoplasty: operation performed to achieve a reconstruction in the abdominal part of the patient. Both excess fat and skin are removed and defects in the muscles are corrected to give the abdominal area a more aesthetic appearance.

While some procedures are more popular in certain areas, there are some popular plastic surgery trends everywhere. Botox injections they are the minimally invasive procedure that is performed more frequently in our country.

