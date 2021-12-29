The most anticipated babies of 2022: when are they born?

The Kardashian-Jenner family is looking forward to the arrival of the new member of the family: the second child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The couple announced the pregnancy of the creator of Kylie Cosmetics on September 7 through a moving video in which they showed the positive pregnancy test.

A couple of days after Kylie revealed her second pregnancy to the world, an insider revealed to Life & Style magazine that the businesswoman was between three and four months pregnant at the time, so she is currently around seven months old.

Taking this data into account, fans drew conclusions and discovered that the baby could be born in February, the same month that Kylie and Travis’s first-born: Stormi Webster. Knowing Kylie, netizens don’t know if this was planned or just a fluke.