Beyond its well-known functions, the MIUI camera allows us to scan documents quickly and easily. As well, This tool has been updated in the last Closed Beta, incorporating a new functionality.

As we can read through MIUIes, Xiaomi has updated the tool to scan MIUI documents, incorporating the possibility of adding a watermark, all in order to avoid unauthorized copies.

More security for our documents digitized with MIUI

In detail, Xiaomi has incorporated this new functionality in the Closed Beta V21.12.4, being an update for the camera itself. With that, the camera application continues to grow in functionalities, being more and more complete, remaining at the level of other third-party applications.

As we can see on these lines, once the document in question has been scanned, the application itself will give us the possibility to add a watermark that will be repeated automatically throughout the document.

That if, as we said this is an update still in beta so it will take time to be available, both in the MIUI Chinese ROM and in their respective Global and European variants. It will just be a matter of waiting.