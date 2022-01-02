Microsoft Office users have long been clamoring for the return of a feature that the Microsoft Store lost years ago: installing Office applications separately. Now, at last, the Redmond have brought this feature back to their app store.

It was Zac Bowden who has put us on notice through his Twitter account. Microsoft has decided to re-enable the individual installation of Office applications via the Store. We have done tests on our equipment and it seems to work perfectly, although it will be need to have a Microsoft 365 account to be able to see the “install” button.

Not sure when it happened but it looks like you can finally install individual Office apps via the Microsoft Store! Just installed Word and PowerPoint and it didn’t pull any of the other apps. Finally! pic.twitter.com/tC6fNf8L1q – Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) January 1, 2022

The Microsoft Store and Office are friends again

In this way, we can download applications such as Word, Excel or PowerPoint in isolation without having to install the entire office suite as before. After clicking on the “install” button, a Similar to the classic Office installer but with the Microsoft logo instead.

Obviously, we will also be allowed to remove these applications from our PC in isolation. If we click on the button “Uninstall”, we will be redirected to the Control Panel. If, for example, the application we want to delete is Excel, it will appear in the Panel with the Office logo and with the text “Microsoft Excel 2021”.

It is important to note that the applications are installed in their 64-bit version, because in the past the Microsoft Store used to download 32-bit ones. We are pleased that Microsoft has brought this feature back, showing that it takes user feedback very much into account and, incidentally, enhancing its new application store.