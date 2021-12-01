The Mexico National Team has a new logo and slogan: what do you think?

The Mexican Football Federation is one of the main trends in social networks this December 1 after the presentation of a new image.

According to the FMF, it is an “evolution of the National Team of Mexico brand” and it was about the creation of a new symbol that takes into account the history of Mexico and that evolves with a renewed and robust marketing strategy, “which confirms our commitment for promoting the practice of soccer and inspiring Mexicans in a positive way ”.

The presentation in society was made at the Azteca stadium on the night of November 30, in CDMX.

Along with the new image, there is a renewed slogan: “Made from Mexicans.”

According to the FMF, to arrive at this logo, a nationwide test was carried out and the support and ideas of the sponsors were counted on. Thus, as a whole, the new logo of the Mexican National Team was arrived at.

In the new image you can see that, as in the previous logos, the eagle on the ball stands out. In addition, pre-Hispanic details are counted around the outline of the Mexican bird.

Underneath, you can read the word “Mexico.” The variant on a light background is surrounded by a large dark green circle.

Reactions in networks to the new logo of the Mexico National Team

On social networks, the comments (for and against the Tri shield) have not been long in coming. In particular, the criticism comes from the sports side and the problems that the Tata Martino team is having to qualify. “It was time to present a new logo for the national team,” asks one of the users on Twitter.

Other users contributed, ironically, their own ideas for new shields.

In other news, the Mexican team officially presented its new logo. Moral: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

All: The new shield is horrible.

National selection: …

I am not the image of a selection, I am a monster!