Metroid Prime could be coming to Nintendo Switch soon, but not with the fourth installment.

Nintendo users will remember that Among all Nintendo games announced in their release year, the only one that has yet to be released is Metroid Prime 4.. In fact, for not launching, we have not even had a trailer for the title, the logo being the only thing that proves its existence.

This is because last january 2019 the reboot of Metroid Prime 4 was announced because was not meeting the minimum quality standards required by Nintendo, passing this work to Retro Studios, who made the original trilogy. That is why many fans see that this title will end up coming out in the last years of Nintendo Switch at this rate, but, along the way, many believe we will receive Metroid Prime Trilogy HD. And it may be closer than we think, although not in the idealized way.

Metroid Prime HD will have completed its development

It has to be said that this information comes from a rumor, so, as always, until official confirmation by Nintendo should be taken with a grain of salt. Therefore, it must be added that throughout these years many insiders have claimed that Nintendo would be developing Metroid Prime Trilogy HD, the compilation of the 3 games in the sub-saga released for Game Cube and Wii during the past decade.

However, a few months ago and proceeding with this data from Emily Rogers, claimed that a remastering or remake of Metroid Prime 1 was being done individually, leaving the 2nd and 3rd delivery out of the equation, since the objective of this title would be to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its original release.

The original plans would have been to remake the entire trilogy.

Be that as it may, Emily recently posted a tweet claiming that development of Metroid Prime 1 would have ended last summer, being so that Retro Studios would also be the studio that would have made this game. It should be noted that the original idea according to the insider was use the elements of the Metroid Prime 1 to remake the two sequels with these quickly, although it seems that COVID would have changed plans at the last minute.

It will be necessary to see if this forecast is fulfilled, since It wouldn’t be the first time that Nintendo has released a half compilation, since in the past we could see how Super Mario 3D All Stars reached stores without Super Mario Galaxy 2, the development of this title coinciding with the pandemic.

