The 'Meta' is trending: ZARA joins the Metaverse with its AZ collection

ZARA joins the Metaverse with its first digital collection called AZ, you will be able to dress the same as your avatar; We tell you about the new proposal of the clothing brand.

They say that fashion is what is in trend and ZARA does not want to be left out of the “Meta” trend. The Spanish clothing brand launched its new collection in collaboration with the Ader Error brand.

Ader Error is a South Korean brand made up of people from various creative fields who came together with the goal of entertaining their audience through fashion. With a team of 15 people, all mostly under the age of 30, the brand is based on simplicity and comfort.

The AZ collection of ZARA and Ader Error is defined as a proposal to show the current lifestyle of the people who interact with experiences in both the material and the virtual world. The collection aims to reflect both realities in line with the new identities.

The collection is aimed at men and women, focuses on a silhouette made possible by oversized padded jackets and extended scarves, sneakers, jeans, T-shirts, sweaters, suits, coats and more.