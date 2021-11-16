For years, years and years we have been waiting for a WhatsApp app for the iPad. Now it seems that Facebook has wanted to start the development of this project. One that could also represent the arrival of an app for the Mac.

A development that is late, very late

From WABetaInfo they reveal that Facebook is creating a version of the WhatsApp app for Mac based on the Catalyst project. Catalyst? Remember that this is the Apple framework that allows bring iPad apps to Mac, so we could well be facing a double movement on the part of Facebook.

“What does the macOS app look like? Exactly like the iPad app we saw some time ago. They have the same interface, but WhatsApp for macOS Catalyst will have some UI improvements: they are necessary to use the app correctly in an interface. desktop”.





In the same publication they acknowledge that, although the basis of this app for Mac would be an app for iPad, the latter may not end up officially presented. It is true that Mark Zuckerberg himself acknowledged that a WhatsApp app for iPad “will come soon”, even if that was last June.

As the saying goes, better late than never. While it is true that in many countries WhatsApp has a much lower market share than other alternatives such as iMessage or Telegram, in Spain it is still widely used despite certain shortcomings such as a dedicated app on the Apple Watch or the versions for Mac and iPad that we are now dealing with.

For now we do not know the dates of the end of this development. A development that we have been waiting for years and that the most critical of Zuckerberg’s company, whether we call it Facebook or Meta, have always used as a point to value other platforms. We see, however, light at the end of the tunnel. Now it’s the turn of the app for the Apple Watch.

Image | Eyestetix Studio