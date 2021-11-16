The house through the window. This is how the star brand has started the tuning program for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Facelift 2023, starting with the most luxurious variant. These first spy photos barely hide the news at the rear, improvements that will reach all areas of the Mercedes GLS, interior included.

The star brand is already preparing a facelift for the range of the Mercedes GLS, although the first prototypes that the firm has launched on the street have been those corresponding to the most luxurious variant of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, and barely a camo cloak covers the rear pilots. A real indication that the manufacturer is preparing changes that we will see soon with units with the front more covered in camouflage.

And is that these first spy photos they do not show great details in the most exclusive of the GLS, beyond a section of the tailgate that appears covered with vinyl, just at the height of the pilots. These will really be the protagonists, because they will follow the same line that we have already seen in the prototypes of the Mercedes GLE Facelift. The changes will be minor as usual in Mercedes, so the drivers will keep the original shape but the light signature and the distribution of light functions will change, with a darker lampshade.

The rear of the 2023 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Facelift will change with a review of the drivers

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS Facelift 2023 will present improvements across the range

In a few weeks, the prototypes of the flagship of the German brand’s SUVs will cross the roads with the front also camouflaged, from which we expect thinner and flatter headlights than will lose the current light signature moved to the upper edge, like the new models in the range. Of course, the shape of the grille will also be revised, as will the design of the bumper.

Inside, all versions of the Mercedes Benz GLS “Mopf”, as the commercial mid-life cycle facelifts are known, will also feature significant new features. Mercedes will bet on new materials of higher quality, will debut a new ca digital instrument cluster and infotainment system will be updated with a latest version of the MBUX platform. Even, it will also inherit the same capacitive and multifunction steering wheel that carries the new S-Class.

As for the GLS engine range, with all gasoline options already available with 48-Volt MHEV technology will also carry over to versions of the powerful 3.0-liter turbo inline six-cylinder diesel engine, so it will especially increase efficiency over performance. The revised Mercedes GLS, and the exclusive variant signed by Maybach, will be presented in just over six months and They will go on sale at the end of next year, as 2023 models.