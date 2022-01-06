Long tradition and extensive experience of Mercedes in the field of Camper, the signature of the star presents a new addition to this offer linked to nature. The Mercedes EQV, a high-capacity electric minivan, is transformed into an electric Camper with everything you need inside and with a wide electric range.

Mercedes accumulates a long experience in the special market of Camper models, where it is one of the market leaders with versions Marco Polo. But, in the era of electrification, the brand of the star has taken advantage of the Mercedes EQV to offer a transformation from an electric minivan to a special model to enjoy nature and long journeys with the comfort of motorhomes,

The Mercedes Vans commercial vehicle division uses the expertise of the Swiss at Sortimo to transform the electric model into a zero emission Camper, one of the first to hit the market in the coming months, and with different configurations to suit, and customer needs. A package of special solutions that, despite being carried out by an independent Mercedes bodybuilder, It meets the requirements requested for Camper, which is why it has official factory approval.

The Mercedes EQV becomes an electric camper with what you need for a long vacation

Sortimo offers different configurations, including also the option of a drop down tent that raises the roof of the electric minivan, accommodating inside a bed for two people. In addition, inside there is enough space to install a multifunctional with a bed and even a kitchen cabinet in the trunk space, with drawers, sink and a gas-fired cooktop. The EQV also has a small refrigerator and storage space for utensils and food storage.

The kitchen cabinets also serve as support for an additional bed, which occupies the entire width of the Mercedes EQ model, and which has space for three people. The Swiss bodybuilder manufactures the furniture with fixed measurements that adapt to the EQV cabin, made of light and resistant material, and thus not increase the weight of the set that reduces the autonomy of the propulsion battery. In addition, this new electric camper also has the two front seats with swivel functionality, both that of the driver and that of the front passenger, and the possibility of installing a pair of solar panels on the roof to recharge the starter and auxiliary batteries of the different on-board systems, thanks to its total power of 400 Watts.

The Mercedes EQV is available in two lengths -5140 and 5370 millimeters- and two versions, the EQV 250 Y EQV 300. Both have a lithium-ion battery placed between the axles that offers a capacity of 60 and 90 kWh, with maximum autonomies of 236 and 363 kilometers, respectively. Only the second, more powerful, can recharge the battery to 80% in just 45 minutes. And both can be transformed by the Swiss company without any problem.