The compact of the star brand has already been hunted with the outfit typical of face washes. The Mercedes A-Class Facelift 2022 appears in spy photos, just a few weeks after making it the sportiest variant signed by AMG. New exterior aesthetics and changes to the interior, which will also be accompanied by improvements at the equipment level.

The prototypes of the Mercedes A-Class Facelift2022 have been seen for the first time. The fourth generation of the model, and the second as a traditional front-wheel drive compact, debuted on the market in spring 2018, so it is precisely in the middle of its commercial life. The right moment to start with the development of the relevant facelift that will offer a new image.

The spy photos show the plug-in hybrid version of the A-Class, with the front and rear covered in camouflage. Despite the vinyl, there are certain new features. The compact keeps the slim wedge-shaped headlights, and also LED light signature running along the top edge, but now with a thinner bead. The radiator grille also changes, with a new internal framework made of small holes. The bumper will also feature revised shapes and a sleeker look.

The front of the Mercedes A-Class Facelift 2022 will receive minimal but very accurate changes

Mercedes A-Class Facelift to debut in spring 2022

Behind, the A-Class Facelift hides the light clusters and, although the original shape remains intact, Mercedes the outer lampshade has been somewhat darkened and the light signature has also changed, now with a transverse cord in the midsection of the pilot. A very typical star solution that saves costs but is enough to give a new look. The bumper is another of the pieces that has been preserved but will renew the lower part of the exhaust area.

Inside, the A-Class will also feature sounded new features. The prototype of the spy photos had the covered steering wheel, so we hope that it will present a new design, in addition to inheriting the capacitive ring of the older brothers and the new touch keys instead of buttons. The MBUX interface will also receive the latest version and the displays will offer higher resolution and sharpness. In addition, the latest comfort and safety equipment will also be added.

The A-Class Facelift se will unveil in spring 2022, going on sale for next summer. The German firm is obliged to improve its performance but also the consumption and emission figures, so we expect the propellants to adopt the 48 Volt MHEV technology not available to date in the compact range. The plug-in hybrid will also improve with a more capable battery, and more range.