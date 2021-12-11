Vin Diesel maintains a brotherly relationship with the daughter who survives Paul Walker, Meadow Walker, a young woman who accompanied her arm down the aisle on her wedding day. A few days after the mourning anniversary of Walker (who died after a road accident in 2013), Diesel was reunited with the actor’s brother and “brother.”

It was at the Fuel Fest that Vin Disel met Cody Walker, a music festival focused on the automotive world that takes place in the capital of Arizona. In the city of Phoenix Toretto spoke with affection and admiration for Cody, Paul’s brother.

“I am here with my brother at FuelFest. It’s an honor to see that my brother Cody brings together all of the automotive culture … I’m so proud of him and I know my brother Paul is even more proud of him, “Diesel mentioned in the video he shared on Instagram.