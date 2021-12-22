The Matrix Resurrections: Why aren't Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving in the movie?

The Matrix franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss explained in an interview why former co-stars Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus) and Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith) were left out of the sequel. Find out in this note!

The premiere of Matrix Resurrections is between us. The fourth film in the franchise of Matrix It is directed by Lana Wachowski and will hit the big screen on Thursday 23 (with a preview on Wednesday). Many fans of the story are excited to see the return of various well-known characters from the early films. However, some will return, but played by other actors: Laurence fishburne Y Hugo weaving they won’t be like Morpheus and the agent smith (except for the occasional flashback). The protagonists, Keanu Reeves (Neo) Y Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), they talked about this big change.

In an interview with Unilad, Reeves admitted that he felt the absence of his former co-stars, but the plot of The Matrix Resurrections demanded this change. “Talking with Wool (Wachowski) about that … it was just creatively where I wanted to go with the production and the storyExplained the actor. “Yes we love Hugo Y Lawrence, and we think about them all the time “added.

To this, Moss added: “It’s hard not to think about them, because they are a huge part of it. I love you both, and you are both such talented and wonderful people. But, there is an evolution that happened to Wool with history, and we’re here serving it, you know?“.

The sequel to Matrix will show us a younger version of the Morpheus from Fishburne, now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who recently explained that he is portraying a different version of the character. He had also said: “Laurence He already did what had to be done. I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that made space within the universe of Matrix for a new Morpheus“.

However, when asking Fishburne and Weaving, the answers were not from that side. Who gave life to Morpheus in the trilogy he had said in an interview that he was not sure why he was not invited to return with Reeves Y Moss. “You would have to ask Lana Wachowski why, because i don’t have an answer for that“, He said Fishburne. In addition, to Entertainment tonight, the same actor said: “’They haven’t asked me to join them, which is fine. I am hopeful that it will be wonderful and satisfy the public and that people will love it.”.

On the other hand, Weaving had been in talks to reprise his role as agent smith for Matrix Resurrections, but the actor explained that he was unable due to scheduling conflicts with his stage role in The Visit. “I thought I could do both and it took me eight weeks to realize that the dates would work… I was in contact with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided they weren’t going to work … they went ahead without me ‘” He said Weaving to Time Out London.

Who take the places of Morpheus and the agent smith are: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Y Jonathan Groff, respectively. Yes OK Laurence fishburne Y Hugo weaving did not record new scenes for Matrix Resurrections, They will appear during the film in some flashbacks that hit us right in nostalgia. Let’s remember that the first installment was released 22 years ago.

To find out why the decision was made to change the actors, or at least the justification they give in the film, we will have to see The Matrix Resurrections, which premieres on December 23 and, a month later, on the platform of HBO Max.

