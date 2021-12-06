The Matrix Awakens Confirmed As An Experience In Unreal Engine 5

During The Game Awards, next Thursday, December 9 at 9:00 p.m., the presentation of The Matrix Awakens will take place, an exclusive UE 5 experience for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Get ready to take a look at the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5. Created by members of the original film team, including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of ‘The Matrix’ featuring the Keanu Reeves performances. and Carrie-Anne Moss ”.

The Matrix Awakens experience is now downloadable, but cannot be opened yet. We will have to wait until Thursday to find out more about it.

The Matrix saga had its arrival in the world of video games. First in 2003 with Enter the Matrix (a game that had more details between the first and second movies). Then in 2005 came The Matrix: Path of Neo, telling the most important scenes of the trilogy. And finally The Matrix Online an MMORPG that ran from 2005 to 2009.

