In just a few months, we will say goodbye to the lineage of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S, including the Estate as well, and welcoming a new generation equipped with a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder engine. The CR 700 Wagon is the last great opportunity for V8-engined model lovers.

The new generation of Mercedes-AMG C 63 It will debut in 2022, saying goodbye to the powerful heart that those of the star have squeezed to satiety. 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine will disappear Betting everything on the most powerful C-Class saloon and station wagon on a plug-in hybrid package with a four-cylinder engine.

A system that will offer a similar performance to the old block but with an incomparable efficiency. A few months after these models are withdrawn from the market, the German MANHART Performance preparer has presented a unique special edition, that of the MANHART CR 700 Wagon.

The MANHART CR 700 Wagon puts the icing on the star’s sportiest station wagon

Specially designed for those who do not want to regret in the future, this most special Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate has been dressed in a shiny black suit and the characteristic gold stripes of the specialist in tuning, also standing out for a more aggressive configuration. The clearest example is the 20-inch diameter cast aluminum wheels in twin-spoke design, shod on 255/30 R20 front and 275/30 R20 rear tires.

In addition, the station wagon also rolls lower thanks to a new set of springs that lower the height of the body, and perfectly compatible with the original shock absorbers. The Germans have not specified the new “H&R” spring travel, but they have not required any modifications to the original brake system.

Unchanged inside, what’s really interesting is under the hood, as the powerful 4.0-liter V8 biturbo takes it to a new level as a true Black Series. MANHART has replaced the original intake manifold with a carbon one, installed a new intercooler, modified the turbochargers, also adding a new engine control unit and a reinforcement in the 9-speed automatic transmission. The 510 hp of the AMG C 63 S is nothing compared to the new performance: 712 hp of maximum power and 920 Nm of torque. The acceleration figure from 0 to 100 km / h has not been released but the one from 100 to 200 km / h is scary, with no less than 5.5 seconds. A true beast that can only be further rounded off with the special sound of a new sports exhaust that is offered as an option.