The manga industry lost more than $ 6 MMDD

Piracy is a way in which many people are exposed to different works. However, this practice has negative repercussions on the environment. In this way, a new report has indicated that over the last year, the industry of sleeve it has substantially increased its losses thanks to piracy.

According to Authorized Books of Japan (ABJ), an organization that was created with the objective of raising awareness about the damages of piracy, the losses due to this practice went from ¥ 210 billion yen ( $ 1.8 billion) throughout 2020, at ¥ 780 billion yen ($ 6.7 billion) for the period from January to October 2021.

ABJ has shared a list of the 400 most popular manga piracy sites. Only the top three positions increased from 12.5 million users in 2020 to 326 million in the last year. According to Atsushi Ito, who directs anti-piracy tactics at Shueisha and also works for ABJ, this increase may be a consequence of the pandemic. This is what he commented on the matter:

“There is no silver bullet and all we can do is keep working to stop them. If you give up, the game ends there. Things are even worse than when Manga-Mura was at its peak. It may have been the result of ‘stay-at-home lifestyles’ under the coronavirus pandemic. “

For their part, publishers like Shueisha have done everything possible to combat this practice throughout Japan and other parts of the world. In 2019 alone, the Manga-Mura site, one of the largest manga piracy sites in the world, was closed. But nevertheless, Manga Bank emerged in November 2021, which has been in charge of filling the gap that remained in the market.

Again, talking about piracy is quite complicated. While it is true that these types of practices harm the industry, it is also true that they help certain works reach more people, who perhaps are willing to pay for official copies of the manga they like the most.

