Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel movie is one of the inspirations for the new Marvel Studios premiere.

Has already hit theaters The Eternals, the new movie of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe which features a host of heroes. But there is one in particular, Ikaris from Richard Madden which is very reminiscent of Superman. So it is normal that The Man of Steel from Zack snyder serve as inspiration.

This is how the director herself explains it Chloe zhao:

You said it, not me! Superman is the Übermensch, the supreme man, the superman, a concept that exists in all cultures. Of all the modern renditions of Superman, this is Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel that inspired me the most because he approached this myth in an authentic and very real way. I remember thinking it was Terrence Malick’s Superman when I saw the trailer. This movie left a strong impression on me. But Ikaris is, of course, our own version of Superman. “

Übermensch is the superman translation of Friedrich Nietzsche.

Is Ikaris like Superman?

Although it is true that Ikaris flies, has super strength and shoots rays through the eyes in the movie The Eternals, does not have the values ​​and that feeling of protection towards the Land of Superman. So visually they can be similar but in essence they are different. However, in the comics they do have more points in common.

While the movie of The Eternals, could have certain similarities with The Man of Steel and the way of directing Zack snyder. Especially because it is much more solemn and with a more leisurely and dark tone than the rest of the installments of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Which movie do you like the most: The Eternals or The Man of Steel? Leave us your comments below. To compare both sagas, it must be remembered that the movies of Marvel studios can be seen in Disney Plus and those of Dc comics on HBO Max.