Last month Disco Elysium – The Final Cut headed to PS4 and PS5 with a physical edition, but they will not be the only ones to receive this splendid RPG in this format. Meridiem Games has confirmed its intention to bring the game to Nintendo Switch with its own edition in physical format and has even confirmed the date on which it will go on sale.

It will be the March 15, 2022 when it will arrive in stores and it will do so for 39.99 euros, for the same price for which you can find the title in the eShop of the Nintendo console in its digital version.

The difference is that the physical copy is accompanied by a couple of extra items, such as a 46×61-centimeter fold-out poster, a code to access the download of the 190-page digital art book, and of course a copy of the game itself.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is the definitive edition in this award-winning RPG in which players take on the role of a detective with a unique skill system. By questioning characters, murder cases will have to be solved or bribes accepted, depending on the choices each one makes as they go along.