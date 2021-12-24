The El Lotus Emira is at the end of its testing program. The British brand is finishing adjusting the different configurations of the new -and last- combustion sports car. Some tests that will last until next spring, but you can see how the Emira First Edition behaves in this video.

The Lotus emira It is the new new age sports car from the British marque, but also the last of those to be offered with traditional combustion. Those of Hethel have just closed a chapter with the cessation of production of the Exige, Elise and Evora, facing a completely new and unprecedented one in which electrification at the highest level will be the key.

The Emira First Edition debuted last summer with a design that reproduces the distinctive features of the brand but with a much more modern touch, and at the height of the times. A two-seater coupe that promises top-notch performance, thanks to an aluminum chassis based on the “Lotus Sports Cars” platform and the Elise’s tubular frame. Filled with aerodynamic solutions for maximum performance, the pre-production prototypes of the Emira are finishing polishing their setup far away from the prying telephoto lenses of photographers, before their start. manufacturing in the second quarter of 2022.

First look at a pre-production prototype of the new Lotus Emira at the Hethel circuit

The new Lotus Emira is the last great combustion sports car

The development of the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition, which you can see fully uncovered and in-depth on the brand’s test track at Hethel in the video above, is being led by Gavan Kershaw, Director of Product Integrity and Attributes. The same one that has been put at the controls and the one that gives an account of what the new creation is capable of offering, a high engine performance 3.5-liter V6 of Toyota origin that reaches a maximum power of 400 hp. A powertrain inherited from the Evora 400 but subjected to a thorough revision.

Gavan explains how the new Emira behaves, detailing the sensations it transmits in each curve and on each straight, explaining that “In the midst of lateral action, the Emira’s performance is outstanding both on the track and on the road. With the 3.5-liter V6 setup and supercharger, you kick in from just 1,500rpm and the car just pulls and pulls and pulls, getting louder as the revs rise. This is what a real sports car feels like. The entire package is tuned to give you maximum reward and confidence. It’s for drivers.

The Emira may be chosen with a six-speed manual transmission, or an automatic with the same number of relations, whose engine torque varies between 420 and 430 Nm, respectively, depending on the chosen transmission. In either case, it has a driving mode selector to make the most of performance or simply travel aboard a highly comfortable sports car. The four modes available They are the «Tour», in which maximum stability and control prevail, the «Sport», -with a more incisive response to each stroke of the accelerator, the «Race», notable for an instrument panel that completely changes its display and already reveals racing sensations, and the “Fully Off” with which the stability control is turned off and the wildest instincts are awakened.