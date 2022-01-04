New details of the series The Lord of the Rings that will premiere this year on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

For now we have little information about the series of The Lord of the rings, but at least we know that the action will be set in the second Age, therefore many years before the events of the movies of Peter jackson that they were situated in the third age. In addition, a younger version of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark)Although there will be many characters from Middle-earth who seem to have been totally made up for these stories.

For now it is speculated that we will see Isildur, who was the one who defeated Sauron by cutting off his hand causing him to lose the One Ring. Isildur He took the powerful object but could not destroy it and later lost it when he died in the Rio Grande. Now the series of The Lord of the rings will show us his sister Carine interpreted by Ema Horvath (What Lies Below, The Gallows Act II). This may anger fans of the series a bit, since Isildur I only had a brother named Anárion. It seems that Carine opposes his brother’s decision to join the Númenórean army and set sail for the Middle Earth together with his friends Nolion, Valandil Y Ontamo.

What will the series be about?

It is becoming increasingly clear that The Lord of the rings will show us the fall of Númenor and the epic battle against Sauron. Two very shocking moments of the Middle Earth where the fate of all races was at stake. Hopefully they don’t keep adding non-canon characters, as the most purist fans can get quite upset.

The Lord of the rings will debut in Amazon Prime Video in September 2022. So surely soon we will be able to see the first trailer.