The LOL Master Flow League is renewed with the arrival of 9z, KRÜ and Malvinas

The LVP is preparing for a new year by adding three leading organizations from Argentina adding experience and waves of fans to the Master Flow League.

Three new faces come to the Master Flow League 2022 of League of Legends to animate the competition for the departure of three teams from the 2021 edition. 9z Team, KRÜ Esports Y Malvinas Gaming will occupy the places left by Savage Esports and the newly promoted LLA Globant Emerald Team.

In 2021 the Argentine league of League of Legends organized by LVP had a great competitive year that was crowned with the arrival of the Clausura champion, GET, to the Latin American League. But this year the Master Flow League promises a true show with some of the most recognized faces of esports in Argentina without sacrificing the level of its latest edition.

After a year of absence, 9z Team He returns to the league with the Clausura 2019 title under his arm. With the same ambition as always, to achieve promotion to the top Latin American category of LoL, Violet wants to be champion. The team of Frankkaster will follow the fresh footsteps of Globant Emerald in 2021 that ensures that the path is possible.

Despite his recent addition to esports, KRÜ, The team of Sergio “Kun” Agüero, showed what he is capable of. As in the VCT Champions where they reached the semifinals of the first World Cup VALORANT, they want to make history.

The newcomer will have great support from the chat, not only for the figure of Kun and his recent achievements in other games. But it will also be backed by the Coscu Army and will have in their ranks Mateo “Buggax” Aroztegui, a Latin American LoL personality.

The complete list of teams, yet to be confirmed, would look like this:

9z Team

KRÜ Esports

Malvinas Gaming

Leviathan

Ualá New Pampas

Stone Movistar

Boca Juniors

River plate

WAP Esports

Undead BK

Income closes with Malvinas Gaming, which returns to the Master Flow League as one of the most recognized faces on the national scene. Not only did it have its step in 2020, but MvG was one of the teams with the most presence in the National Circuit. A) Yes enhanced talent and bet on new blood. Undoubtedly the return of Malvinas will add the experience of an organization that has not stopped growing in recent years.

The Master Flow League, with its Apertura 2022 tournament, still with a date to be confirmed, can be seen on the networks of the Professional Video Game League and on FLOW both in its app and on televisions with the contracted service.

