In a bowl combine the meat cut into regular pieces, wine, sliced ​​carrot, chopped onion, garlic clove, thyme, parsley and bay leaf. Cover with kitchen film and let it marinate overnight in the fridge. Remove the meat from the marinade. Dry with paper towels. Strain the liquid, reserving it, as well as the vegetables, separately.

In a pot, add oil to slightly cover the bottom. Sauté the bacon for five minutes without burning. Reserve on a plate. Increase the fire. Add the meat and fry again for another five minutes. Transfer it to the plate where we had the reserved bacon. Add vegetables, cook over medium heat ten minutes until they are a little soft.

Add the flour, give it a few turns so that it cooks a little. Pour in the marinade little by little, stirring constantly. Add the tomato paste. Add the meat and bacon. Season to taste. Reduce the fire and let everything cook for two and a half hours or until meat is almost tender.

While in a frying pan add the butter, fry the mushrooms clean and cut into slices. Cook them for five minutes until they soften a little. Add them to the pot with the meat. Cover and continue cooking for one more hour, adding meat broth in small quantities so that the meat is always covered by the liquid. Remove when we see that our meat is already soft.