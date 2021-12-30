The latest rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a version that would integrate an amount of storage similar to that of a laptop.

The year 2022 looks quite interesting in terms of mobile device launches. Manufacturers seem to have put the batteries and many of their equipment will arrive with completely new features or substantial improvements over previous generations of terminals.

The most anticipated family of Android phones of this 2022 that is to come is the Samsung Galaxy S22. To date, rumors suggest that it would be made up of three members: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter would be the most powerful and striking of the whole family.

What has been leaked so far leaves this device in a good position. The main thing would be its design that would refer to the Samsung Galaxy Note family already extinct by Samsung. In addition, it has been commented that it could come with support for the S Pen and thus be more focused on productivity.

Being the version with the last name Ultra, this mobile phone would also be the one with the most powerful RAM and storage configuration. What is expected is that it integrates 12 GB of RAM, while for storage there had been talk of 512 GB to save photos, videos and files in general.

What has happened is that the latest rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would have 1 TB storage. This could be the top version of the device and it would be accompanied by the largest amount of RAM, although this may also be a special edition of the device.

At the moment there is not much more data, although we will be attentive to any possible leak that offers much more light to this matter. There is no specific date for the presentation of the device, although it is expected to arrive during the first quarter of the year 2022.