The latest rumors suggest that Google would integrate facial unlocking in its new mobile devices, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro; although it is also being said that only one would have this feature.

The launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro caused a stir, although not all was due to the fact that these teams mounted processors developed by Google or because of the return of Mountain View to the high-end of Android devices.

Part of the buzz generated around these devices was caused by the inconveniences that they presented and present. And, is that, despite the fact that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are destined for the high range, they remain somewhat below.

There are several sections in which they do not reach the expected excellence. The clear example is the loading speed and, is that, while much cheaper devices and from companies like Realme, OPPO and OnePlus manage to exceed 30 W.

Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro have to settle for 30 W, although in many situations they cannot exceed the 23 W peak. Both this section and the biometrics section are two points for improvement.

In this second aspect what happens in the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is that they do not integrate all possible biometric security. The only element that both devices have is fingerprint unlocking.

Considering the class of devices they are, users had expected face unlock as well. And, although it did not arrive at the launch, the latest rumors suggest that Google would integrate this feature in one of its devices.

The terminal chosen to carry this feature would be the Pixel 6 Pro, while the normal version may not integrate face unlock. Of course, at the moment all this is rumors and leaks, so you have to be certain.

At the moment the only thing we can do is wait for Google to launch the facial unlocking for one of its devices and, thus, check that the leaks and rumors were correct in this regard. movement by Google.