The latest leaks suggest that the cameras of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 would be a measured evolution compared to the previous generation.

With each passing day we are closer to knowing the new devices that Samsung has prepared for next year. The most important family that comes from the South Korean firm are the new Galaxy Samsung S22 and, so far, what has been seen is that the renovations will not be as spectacular as expected.

In recent weeks, leaks suggest that Samsung would be much more conservative than usual and would provide its new devices with a photographic section that would be a restrained leap from the previous generation. This course has already seen both the top of the range of the family.

三星 S22 （6.06 英寸） 和 S22 + （6.55 英寸） 相机 参数 ： 主 摄 ： 50MP 1 / 1.57 1um F1.8 长焦 ： 3X 10MP 1 / 3.94 1um F2.4 超 广角 ： 12MP 1 / 2.55 “1.4um F2. 2 前 摄 ： 10MP 1 / 3.24 “1.22um F2.2 – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would not arrive with a renewed photography system, in fact, it would maintain the photography section quite standard when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Although this device is interesting, those that concern us are its younger brothers: Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 +.

The latest leak would have exposed their camera setup. Both devices would have a 50 megapixel main camera that, thanks to the grouping of pixels, this sensor with a size 1 / 1.57 and focal length f / 1.8 would be 12.5 megapixels. The next sensor would be a zoom.

This optical zoom with up to three 10-megapixel optical magnifications would have an f / 2.4 focal length, while the 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle would go up to an f / 2.2 focal point and, finally, the front camera sensor would be 10 megapixels. with the same focal aperture as ultra wide angle.

The evolution of Samsung mobile cameras is light, but consistent. We will have to wait until we can test the terminals to give a verdict on it. Of course, the safest thing is that the software section is the one that makes the difference in terms of photographic performance.