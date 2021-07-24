The latest MIUI novelty will be able to save our lives in the face of natural disasters – Xiaomi News

For some time, MIUI has implemented certain functionalities capable of saving our lives. Among these we find the SOS Mode or even the earthquake warning alert, two characteristics to which a

As we can read through MyDrivers, Xiaomi has begun to deploy a new alert system for natural disasters, which will be able to alert us early so that we can be prepared.

Thanks to this new system we can be warned against any danger caused by floods, torrential rains, hurricane-force winds, etc.. One more complement to the earthquake alerts that will ensure our safety.

For now only on the MIUI Chinese ROM

Unfortunately, this new natural disaster alert functionality it has only been activated in the MIUI Chinese ROM and specifically, before national alerts, that is, for all those adverse weather phenomena that may cause a certain danger to the inhabitants of China.

Even so, it would not be surprising if this functionality ends up reaching the MIUI Global and European ROMEspecially now after the unfortunate torrential rains and floods that have even caused a large number of victims in countries like Germany.

Source | MyDrivers