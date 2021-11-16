Xiaomi has a multitude of products in its portfolio. So much so that recently it has even launched a cat toy. This time, it has to do with lighting and home automation.

Beyond enlightenment

Even though it may look like a smart ceiling, These do not have WiFi, but only with Bluetooth. Even so, they have a really interesting system through which they connect with each other and offer a really complete experience, being able to control them through smart speakers and in unison.

Another of the qualities that attracts attention is that it is adjustable through the smartphone so that you can regulate the different lighting parameters in a simple way. They are LED, so consumption is minimal.





They have 4 W of power, so it is designed so that you can place many in the room, in such a way that it is minimalist and elegant.

The price of each ceiling is 39.90 yuan, which is approximately 5.50 euros. What is really economical to be able to fill the house with this type of lamps.

More information | Xiaomi Youpin