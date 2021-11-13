Xiaomi has started the third and probably last phase of deployment of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, a most anticipated update, especially due to the level of optimization that its installation implies, as well as the wide variety of errors that have been corrected in this version.

Recall that among the main novelties, MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition brings with it liquid storage, an improvement in the degree of fragmentation or atomic memory, a system in charge of giving priority to certain tasks in order to free up the processor and RAM.

Now, this MIUI update begins to reach other devices that to date we thought would not be updated, including among them the Redmi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9T or the Redmi Note 8 Pro. With this, Xiaomi begins the last phase of deployment, starting with China:

Devices to be upgraded to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in this phase

Since yesterday, October 12, Xiaomi has been rolling out MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition via Chinese ROM for a wide variety of devices. Among these we find the:

Xiaomi Civi, Redmi 9, Redmi 10X 4G (Redmi Note 9), Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi Note 11 5G (POCO M4 Pro 5G), Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 (POCO X2), Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10 / Pro), Mi 11 Lite, Redmi K40 Gaming (POCO F3 GT), Redmi K20 Pro ( Mi 9T Pro), Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi CC9 (Mi 9 Lite), Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9 Meitu, Redmi K20 (Mi 9T).

Although this update refers to the MIUI Chinese ROM, it is likely that these same devices will soon also be updated through the Global and European ROM, thus improving their fluidity and performance.

Via | MIUIes