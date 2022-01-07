The Last of Us: The 2013 remake of the game could be released this year, according to leaks. Know everything you need to know, in this note.

As if it were not enough the great year that it can have SonyIt looks like a new game could be released this year. We mean to the remake of The Last of Us which could be launched during 2022.

According to the filter Tom henderson, the remake of The Last of Us would be almost finished and could get to be released this year. Henderson’s sayings are also in line with what was obtained by the VGC site’s own sources.

Bloomberg announced in April last year that they were working on a version of the original game released in 2013 but on the version of PS5. This remake was originally developed by the Company’s Visual Arts Services Group, although it later changed to Naughty Dog.

On the other hand, another of Henderson’s leaks is regarding The Last of Us Part 2 Director’s Cut, a title that is currently under development. Also, a new experience Factions multiplayer it is also in development. Unfortunately, we still don’t know exactly when the games could be released.

This is not the only thing that Sony has in store for this year, as new and great titles are coming. Sony’s next big game will arrive on February 18 and is about Horizon Forbidden West by Guerrilla Games. Subsequently, on March 4 it will be officially launched Gran Turismo 7 from Polyphony Digital. Sony’s last big title for this year (and perhaps the most anticipated) is God of War: Ragnarok, the classic game is scheduled to launch in 2022, although there is no exact date.

Sony also works when it comes to series. PlayStation Productions is a study formed by Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt his games to film and television. They are working alongside Sony Pictures to launch the TV series The Last of Us HBO.

