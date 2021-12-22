In China, a delivery man found the consumer suicide note in one of his orders and, after notifying the police, ended up saving the life of his customer.

Undoubtedly, the routine of food delivery people should not be simple, as they are subject to all kinds of situations that, at times, can be harmful to their person.

In addition, it must be taken into account that in countries like Mexico the context for platform workers such as Uber Eats, DiDiFood or Rappi is very insecure in many aspects.

However, the issue that coined us at this time is that of a delivery man in China, because, to tell the truth, he has attracted attention because of the message that the consumer wrote in his order.

According to the site AsiaOne, said deliveryman found a suicide note in one of his orders, which read the following:

“This is the last meal of my life. This takeout order has to be delivered to me, ”the words she wrote next to her $ 5.50 order of tofu.

Given this, and after doubting the veracity of said note, the delivery man decided to notify the authorities, given that one of his clients was in real danger.

According to what the medium in question relates, the man had taken several sleeping pills to such a degree that he had already begun to lose consciousness.

Why did he do it? The information leaked in AsiaOne mentions that those happened because the man had problems with his partner and his investments had failed.

Now, from the company where he works, the delivery man received a reward of $ 2,100 for his quick action and “eagerness to save a life.”

