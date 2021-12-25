An actress reveals why she landed a movie role after not being in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Jessica henwick is in one of the best moments of her film career, since she is one of the great protagonists of Matrix Resurrections and soon we will see her in The gray man from Netflix and on Back daggers 2 by Rian Johnson. Role he got for not appearing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

This is how the own Jessica henwick: “When I was a teenager, I watched Brick at school and I loved it. So I wrote Rian Johnson an email as a fan and he never responded. Seven years later, I’m in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and I’m supposed to go back to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But Rian excludes me from the project! Cut to this year, they finally sent me this script and I said: Put me in coach. Give me a Zoom. I don’t care if I get it. I just want to talk to Rian. So I revealed all of this to him. I was like: I have a bone to pick up with you! And, of course, he was forced, he was morally obliged to sign me for Daggers in the back 2 ».

Jessica Henwick played Jessika Pava.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we were able to see a pilot named Jess or Testor, who was flying in a starfighter X-wing T-70, under the code name of Blue-3. She always declared herself an unconditional fan of Luke Skywalker and was in the battle in the Starkiller Base. How he survived the events of the Episode VII, it is normal that it would have been in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Since his experience with ships would have come in handy to the Resistance in some of the space combat scenes or on the planet Crait.

