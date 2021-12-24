Don’t Look Above is Netflix’s last big premiere in 2021, a complicated year in which they have had erratic results.

Another pandemic year ending for streaming platforms and there is a lot to think about. The case of Netflix is ​​complicated by having passed from being the most popular option to seeing how the competition grows with big companies like Disney + and HBO Max at the helm. In addition, his commitment to the cinema has yielded irregular results.

From 2021 surely what they will remember the most on Netflix will be The Squid Game, the series that has triumphed like no other before. On the other hand, in the cinematographic aspect the results have been somewhat more lukewarm, despite public successes, such as Red Alert; and criticism, like The Hand of God.

But today the last great attempt in this regard by Netflix has arrived, comedy Don’t look up that it has an unbeatable cast and also has a very current theme.



The arrival of a comet that will end life on Earth It serves to make a mockery of the business, political and social media world. Nothing is saved in this satire that above all seeks to be fun and that has an ambition rarely seen when bringing together a team of undisputed and recognized stars.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep They are the main faces of this comedy directed by Adam McKay, who was behind the cameras in The Great Bet or The Vice of Power.

In general, it is a film that critics and those who have seen it have liked, although coinciding with the Theatrical release of Matrix Resurrections and the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home it is not clear how it will work.

Be it today, the weekend or some other time, it is an interesting movie that you should not miss. Quality and humor are mixed in Do not look above and you also have it free on Netflix.