The two leading German trainers collaborate again for the second time in less than six months. Those of MTM and Mansory have joined forces and all their experience to present the most radical Lamborghini Urus that you can find on the market, with a power exceeding 1000 hp and an aesthetics to match the occasion.

MTM Y Mansory have joined forces again after the first major collaboration with the Audi RS 6 Avant. The tremendous fruit resulting from this recent cooperation using the familiar with the four rings has meant that the two German trainers have come together again. Unsurprisingly, they have overcome each other once again, and only a few months after the Lamborghini urus reappear after your face lift.

The Italian SUV has passed through the hands of these two tuning specialists dividing the work. Mansory has taken care of the part where it really shines, the aesthetics, and the MTM team has worked on the performance area. The former had an advantage, as they had previously used the Urus in their catalog of proposals for the most demanding clients, so they have developed a brand new carbon fiber kit that has given more aggressiveness to the front, with a larger size of all the grills and air intakes.

The exclusive Lamborghini Urus passes through the experienced hands of MTM and Mansory

MTM brings out performance in the Lamborghini Urus at the level of a Veyron

The brutal wheel arches, the skirts on the side sills, the two rear spoilers, one on the roof with openings and the other on the tailgate ledge prop up the SUV of the Bolognese brand on the asphalt with a significant downforce. Like the new rear aerodynamic diffuser, with prominent channeling. The most original detail is provided by the new trio of exhausts arranged in a triangle, special flashes in yellow on the characteristic glossy black paint.

Without giving a single detail of the interior, MTM has made the most of the powerful engine V8 biturbo 4.0-liter and 650 hp maximum power. The specialist has fitted two larger turbochargers, an improved intake system, a specific air filter and a reinforcement in the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission to support the additional torque, which has been generated with the increase in maximum power of 650 to 1,001 hp.

And is that maximum torque reaches 1,250 Nm. As is usual in this type of preparation, the performance figures are not known, remaining secret only from really interested customers. But what we do know is that the 3.6 seconds it takes for the series production model to reach 100 km / h and the top speed of 306 km / h will come to nothing with the major update.