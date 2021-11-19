Through social networks, users are launching a wave of complaints against Bodega Aurrerá.

The annoyance was caused by a tweet published by the brand announcing a series of offers as part of El Fin Irresistible.

The Irresistible End has a completion date of November 21, but Bodega Aurrerá is accumulating complaints from various users on social networks.

A couple of days ago, El Buen Fin reached its closing date, leaving several consumer complaints that, as of today, have not been fully resolved.

Although initiatives such as El Buen Fin or, failing that, El Fin Irresistible are of great help to consumers, the truth is that, with each edition, their complaints do not stop.

What happens very often in this type of days or periods of offer is that many companies take the opportunity to raise their prices so that, through “false offers”, consumers pay either the original price of the product or, even a little more.

To mention an example, days ago, during the morning conference of the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) described Chedraui as “the king of false offers.”

Within his speech, he pointed out that days before the store raised the kibble for dogs up to 27 percent so that, during the days of El Buen Fin, it would offer a 25 percent discount for them, which is why the consumers paid up to 2 percent more than their original price.

Situations like that of Chedraui have occurred over the years in each of the editions of both El Buen Fin and El Fin Irresistible and it is the consumers themselves who are taking care of making it known through social networks.

Based on this, a tweet published by Bodega Aurrerá a couple of days ago, in which it announces a series of offers in the store as part of El Fin Irresistible, has been causing a wave of complaints from Internet users.

The best way to have what you want is by ordering it Directly to your home! ? The time to release is now, with the Irresistible End of Bodega Aurrera. ? Last days, come in now! #TodayI want to premiere ? – Bodega Aurrera (@BodegaAurrera) November 17, 2021

Do not buy here. My order should have arrived 4 days ago. There is no one to whom you claim. Nobody tells you where your product is. And if you want reports, they send you to a chat where you wait 2 hours and they leave you hanging. Terrible – Café Amargocito (@CafeAmargocito) November 18, 2021

With that of their false offers and if they are true offers in which they lower their prices by a penny, I prefer to block their advertising and buy in honest establishments, a vehicle oil was raised by $ 20 pesos from one day to the next – carlos tlalne (@tlalne_carlos) November 18, 2021

On Saturday they had to deliver a product to me, it is almost a week late and they still haven’t told me when they will deliver it to me, I recommend you not to buy online – Tania (@TaniaNavm) November 18, 2021

It is a big lie, their delivery is not what they say they take a long time and sometimes you lack product – Felix Pineda Garcia (@ lindogatito3008) November 18, 2021

And it is that, nowadays, thanks to the importance that social networks have acquired, it is easier to report failures on some products or to report what companies are not doing well with their customers.

A good example is this period of El Buen Fin and El Fin Irresistible, since complaints similar to those that are being reported can be read on social networks every day. Of course, before this, there are companies that usually respond to the calls of users on these platforms, but in this case no pronouncement has been made in this regard.

According to official figures from Profeco, only in the first four days of El Buen Fin a total of 472 complaints were registered by consumers, of which 28 percent have been due to non-compliance with offers. or promotions, while 18 percent of them were for cancellation of purchases.

To this must be added that, recently, Bodega Aurrerá was also the focus of a complaint from a user on Twitter, who mentioned that she and her partner were looking for some products for their house but decided to wait for the Good End to buy them on sale.

What happened later was that prices rose and, in response to this, they made their claim through their social networks, and just like this there are many other stories that directly affect consumers.

