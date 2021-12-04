Caviar has designed an iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max in tribute to Steve Jobs, and they are as expensive as you can imagine.

Everything related to Apple has surpassed the status of “brand”, and has become for many people a kind of cult to which many companies and individuals pay tribute in their own way. This is the case of these Modified iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max created by the famous Russian luxury brand Caviar. Its price, as you can expect, is much higher than that of a normal version of this mobile, but it is not as expensive as this $ 45,000 iPhone 13 Pro, which has become the most expensive iPhone in the world.

As they count, Caviar has created a total of 19 of these modified versions of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Each of them is made of aviation titanium, with a PVD cover strip that simulates the black band on the bottom of the iPhone 2G. But the thing does not end here, and that is that each of the models has a capsule in the area where the apple is located, and in said capsule we can find a part of the motherboard of the original iPhone. A very interesting detail, without a doubt.

“In the center of the case, made of aviation titanium, there is a sealed capsule in the shape of a bitten apple of the Apple brand with an embedded fragment of the motherboard of the first iPhone 2G. The back cover of the smartphone is decorated with an engraving. of high precision that represents the technical elements of the device, which are connected to each other. They go towards the center of the world – the Apple logo – like a circulatory system that pushes the blood towards a beating heart “, this is how Caviar describes its version own of the iPhone 13 Pro.

If you want to get this version of the iPhone 13 Pro you will have to pay the amount of $ 6,990 for the cheapest model, and $ 8,070 for the most expensive model 1 TB of memory. For his part, Modified iPhone 13 Pro Max comes under the price of 7530 dollars in its cheapest version, and 8610 in its most expensive version. There is no doubt that it is not a cheap pleasure to buy Caviar products.

