The iPhone SE 3 could arrive in early 2022

According to rumors, the next iPhone SE 3 is close to entering production and its launch is expected to arrive in the first months of next year. Find out more in this note!

After the 2020 model of the iPhone SE, which sold 24 million units in the year of its launch, Manzana did not want to miss the opportunity to continue with his generation of iPhone SE and attract more customers. For this reason, it was launched to prepare the following model: the iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE 2022). According to rumors, the production of this next cell phone will begin soon and its launch could arrive in the first months of 2022.

According to a report from MyDrivers, a source from the main supply chain confirmed that Manzana is about to start trial production of the iPhone SE 3. This does not mean that the final version is around the corner, as the company, after routine production, would still have a few months to make the necessary adjustments.

The latest information we have about the new iPhone SE 3 is that the device would come with an external X60M 5G band chip, newer iPhone technology and component updates that make it more powerful and functional with the new iOS features. Also, the next cell phone will use the same processor as Manzana used in the high-end iPhone 13: the Apple A15 Bionic. The base storage would be 64 GB, half of the base 128 GB that the iPhone 13 carries.

It is expected that the screen of this third version of iPhone SE It measures 4.7 inches, though whether it will have slimmer bezels is not yet confirmed. You could also get improved cameras on the front and back of the phone, the latter would aim to be 12 MP. On the other hand, it is not known for sure if it will have Touch ID on the home button or if the design will be the same as the previous phones.

With a high probability that you don’t have Face ID, the iPhone SE 2022 it would have 3 GB of RAM, just like the previous model. Also, there are rumors about a possible iPhone SE Plus, which would have a larger screen and 4 GB of RAM.

As for the price there is nothing guaranteed either, but it is expected that the next iPhone SE 3 has the same base price of 489 euros, to remain as the economic alternative to the rest of the most current models of Manzana.

With all the preparation surrounding the next cell, the iPhone SE 3 It looks like it’s already on the launch pad. An earlier leak said this model would land in March, which matches the new rumor that the iPhone SE 3 It will be available in the first quarter of 2022. There is not much confirmed information, but with these leaks / rumors we can build an idea of ​​what is coming in iOS.

