The popular analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has just offered interesting information about the future of Apple, and that is that the iPhone would have only one more decade of life before reaching the end of its production to be replaced by the next device that we will carry everything. time.

Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the most credible analysts because his analyzes and leaks end up (almost always) happening, and although this is a prediction rather than a leak, the analyst has so much experience in the industry that it is plausible to believe that the iPhone could cease to exist in a decade.

Goodbye iPhone, hello augmented reality glasses

For more than a year rumors about Apple Glass have been growing, in fact, the same analyst revealed information about it and mentioned that they would be ready by 2022, yes, next year Apple could present this long-awaited product.

Virtual and augmented reality seems to be clearly the next mainstay of the tech industry. In fact, in recent weeks we have seen how the most important companies in the industry have gradually announced their intention to create their metaverse or join that of other firms.

Everything seems to indicate that in a few more decades, virtual and augmented reality products could easily replace the telephone, and instead of doing everything from our device, we would do it from our glasses.

Ming-Chi Kuo is so sure of this step, that he even mentioned:

“If AR devices are placed only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, they will not be conducive to product growth. An augmented reality device that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and will provide the most complete and flexible user experience. “

That would be the reason why in a decade the glasses could replace the iPhone, which is why from the beginning these lenses will be totally independent from other Apple products.