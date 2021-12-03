A new report ensures that one of the biggest innovations to come with the iPhone 15 is already beginning to be tested.

Despite the fact that the iPhone 13 has only been on the market for a few weeks, we are already hearing rumors about the next Apple iPhones. If we already practically know the design, and much more, of the iPhone 14, today we receive new news about a revolutionary technology that will be responsible for the release of the iPhone of 2023. And it’s not the first rumor we’ve heard about the iPhone 15.

A recent report from Digitimes indicates that one of Apple’s partners is starting a pilot test to test one of the technologies that will be included in the iPhone 15. This is TSMC, manufacturer of all Apple processors, which has already started testing for its 3nm chips.

TSMC has started pilot production of chips built with N3 (3nm process technology) at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan, and will move the process to volume production by Q4 2022, according to industry sources.

The 3 nm will arrive with the iPhone 13

Reducing the size of processors is a fundamental part of its evolution, the smaller, faster and more efficient. The current manufacturing process for Apple processors, such as the A15 for the iPhone 13 or the M1 for the Mac, is 5 nm.

Based on this information, TSMC could be all set to start manufacturing the 3nm processors by the end of 2022, so we could see this technology in the A17 processors of the iPhone 15 and the theoretical M3 chips that will be used by Macs. This is an important leap that is taking time to come, Apple has been using 5nm chips for two years, and next year’s processors are expected to drop to 4nm.

What are the differences between Apple’s M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

No doubt the iPhone 15 will feature a revolutionary processor, and we will see if its design is also revolutionary. If it looks a bit like the latest Apple patent that shows a whole glass iPhone, it will be an incredible device.

